But this is Sense8, where love and unity triumphs over corporate evil, right? Right?

“As long as we’re together, I know there’s nothing we can’t do,” Riley – played by Tuppence Middleton – says defiantly, while Will (Brian J Smith) warns his nemesis that they aren't going to run away forever: "You think you're hunting us? We're coming for you."

Watch the Sense8 season 2 trailer below

The new trailer comes after the first season two images were released earlier in February, with only a month to go until the drama is released on Netflix on Friday 5th May 2017.

But it's not all sinister sci-fi – the trailer's opening also provides a neat little art history lesson for Rembrandt's The Night Watch, showing Dutch Protestants and Catholics uniting to guard the populace.

"An iconic work of individuals setting aside their differences for a common good," the trailer explains. "But what we see is not what people saw hundreds of years ago. How we see changes, because our senses are evolving."

See? Who said bingewatching wasn't good for the brain...

Sense8 season 2 is released on Netflix UK on Friday 5th May 2017