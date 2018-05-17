The spirit of unity in the show lives on in the new trailer, with Jamie Clayton's character Nomi declaring, "I'm not just a me. I'm also a we."

Incredible global locations are also teased in the new footage from the finale, which Netflix's vice president Cindy Holland has already said will be a “fantastic, fitting conclusion” to Sense8.

According to Netflix, in the final episode “personal lives are pushed aside as the cluster, their sidekicks, and some unexpected allies band together for a rescue mission and BPO take-down in order to protect the future of all Sensates.”

More like this

Netflix has confirmed that Sense8’s series finale will be released on Friday 8th June 2018.

Advertisement

Co-creator Lana Wachowski wrote a heartfelt letter to fans when the show's future was assured last year, announcing that a final two-hour special would be happening and congratulating viewers for their devotion: "Improbably, unforeseeably, your love has brought Sense8 back to life."