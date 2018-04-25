This feature-length episode will conclude the entire show, which tells the story of a cluster of eight people across the globe connected by their thoughts and actions. In the final instalment, "personal lives are pushed aside as the cluster, their sidekicks, and some unexpected allies band together for a rescue mission and BPO take-down in order to protect the future of all Sensates."

The final episode has been a long time coming. Sense8 was actually axed in June after two series, but there was such an outcry from fans that Netflix came up with a compromise: series creators Lana and Lilly Wachowski and J Michael Straczynski would be given a two-hour special to wrap things up.

Sense8 stars Toby Onwumere, Tina Desai, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Jamie Clayton, Tuppence Middleton, Doona Bae, Brian J Smith and Max Riemelt, and on the poster there is a poignant tagline: “Together Until The End.”

Netflix’s vice president for original content, Cindy Holland, has previously promised that the last episode will be a “fantastic, fitting conclusion” for fans.