In a letter posted to Twitter, creator Lana Wachowski explained: "The outpouring of love and grief that came in the wake of the news that Sense8 would not be continuing was so intense that I often found myself unable to open my own email. I fell into a fairly serious depression.”

She continued to say that she had never worked “so hard” on a project, and that the show’s cancellation “hollowed me out”.

At the time the show was cancelled, Agyeman spoke of her dismay at the decision, calling Sense8 "global, equal, groundbreaking, and diverse".

Earlier this month, Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos explained the decision to cancel both Sense8 and The Get Down.

“Relative to what you spent, are people watching it? That is pretty traditional. When I say that, a big expensive show for a huge audience is great. A big, expensive show for a tiny audience is hard even in our model to make that work very long.”

Well now, the people have spoken.