Matt Smith denies rumours that he’s returning to Doctor Who
Sorry guys…
Recently there have been all sorts of rumours milling around that former Doctor Matt Smith could be returning to Doctor Who to replace Peter Capaldi, after series showrunner Steven Moffat told the Mirror that the actor was “quite open about how much he misses it, and how much he wishes he hadn’t left.”
Of course this caused feverish speculation among all quarters of fandom as to whether Smith could (or should return), but now the man himself has commented on the idea – and it’s a great big denial.
“No it's not true,” Smith said in a Guardian webchat, before adding that reports of his nostalgia for the series were more accurate.
“I miss everything. I miss Steven, I miss Karen, I miss Arthur, I miss Jenna. I miss time travelling. And I miss my friends in Cardiff.
“BUT onward goes the march. It's Peter's Tardis now. And I love what he does. So I watch as a fan.”
Not to worry though, guys – Smith does have some ideas for who the next Doctor COULD be, and they’re pretty interesting…
Matt Smith can currently be seen in Unreachable at the Royal Court, London