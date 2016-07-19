“No it's not true,” Smith said in a Guardian webchat, before adding that reports of his nostalgia for the series were more accurate.

“I miss everything. I miss Steven, I miss Karen, I miss Arthur, I miss Jenna. I miss time travelling. And I miss my friends in Cardiff.

“BUT onward goes the march. It's Peter's Tardis now. And I love what he does. So I watch as a fan.”

Not to worry though, guys – Smith does have some ideas for who the next Doctor COULD be, and they’re pretty interesting…

Matt Smith can currently be seen in Unreachable at the Royal Court, London