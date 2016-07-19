Matt Smith says a female Doctor Who “could be close”
The former Time Lord thinks it’s time for a change
The call for there to be a female regeneration of the Doctor after Peter Capaldi leaves is only growing, with Doctor Who stars like Jenna Coleman, Catherine Tate and Colin Baker joining current showrunner Steven Moffat in stating that it could and should happen in the future – and now Matt Smith has told fans the change “could be close”.
Speaking in a Guardian live webchat to promote his new play Unreachable, the actor was asked by a fan how her daughter could become the Doctor, and he replied “Well, she has a chance.
“I think a Lady Doctor could be close. And would be fun. So practise, practise, practise. And talk really fast. And think really fast. And be really brave. And mad. And silly. And good luck maybe it will be you!”
Smith also addressed the continuing nature of his Doctor Who fame, saying that while he didn’t resent his old role being his best-known work he’d like to be known for something else soon.
“I'm very grateful for everything Doctor Who has done for me,” Smith said.
“It's opened more doors than it's closed. Like everything it's a process of time. In ten years, hopefully, I'll be known for something else.”
Matt Smith can currently be seen in Unreachable at the Royal Court, London