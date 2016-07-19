“I think a Lady Doctor could be close. And would be fun. So practise, practise, practise. And talk really fast. And think really fast. And be really brave. And mad. And silly. And good luck maybe it will be you!”

Smith also addressed the continuing nature of his Doctor Who fame, saying that while he didn’t resent his old role being his best-known work he’d like to be known for something else soon.

“I'm very grateful for everything Doctor Who has done for me,” Smith said.

More like this

“It's opened more doors than it's closed. Like everything it's a process of time. In ten years, hopefully, I'll be known for something else.”

Advertisement

Matt Smith can currently be seen in Unreachable at the Royal Court, London