Mass Effect TV series adaptation in the works at Amazon
Story details for the series are currently under wraps.
After recent video game adaptations such as The Last of Us and Fallout have hit big, both critically and commercially, it has been reported that work is underway on developing a series adaptation of Mass Effect.
The new was first reported by Variety, with Amazon MGM Studios said to be developing the series which is being written and executive produced by Daniel Casey, the writer of F9: The Fast Saga.
There have been reported that Mass Effect would be adapted since 2010, when Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros acquired the film writes to the video game series.
A film version was later scrapped, and in 2021 it was reported that Amazon was close to securing a deal to develop a TV show. It appears that has now finally materialised.
The first Mass Effect game was released in 2007, and the franchise has since spawned many follow-ups. There have been four games in the mainline series, as well as four mobile game spin-offs, and a host of additional material in the forms of novels, comic books and more.
The first three games followed Commander Shepard, a 22nd century soldier protecting humanity from aliens called the Reapers.
The fourth and most recent game went further into the future and followed new heroes, Sara and Scott Ryder. A fifth game is currently in the works.
As well as Casey's involvement, Variety also reports that Karim Zreik will executive produce under his Cedar Tree Productions banner, while Ari Arad and EA’s Michael Gamble will also executive produce.
Zreik previously worked on Marvel TV shows including Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage.
Video game adaptations had previously struggled critically and commercially, but in recent times they have seen far greater success.
Not only have live action shows such as Amazon's own Fallout hit big, but so have animated series such as Arcane, which is returning for its second and final season on Netflix.
