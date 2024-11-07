Executive producer Angela Russo-Otstot attributes this to both the cast and the directors, exclusively telling RadioTimes.com: "I think that [Prabhu and Dhawan] have such a mastery of balancing the humour with the stakes, which is not easy to do.

"It's a serious world that they're in. But there's DK & Raj's signature humour that exists throughout it, the levity exists throughout it.

"Both of them had not done heavy action before these performances, which you would never know by watching them, they're incredible.

Citadel: Honey Bunny Jignesh Panchal/Amazon Studios

"But I think their chemistry is incredible. I think folks are really going to enjoy being with them.

"They're going to enjoy the distinct and strange relationships that exist within their core family, and the young actress who plays their daughter [Kashvi Majmundar] is just phenomenal as well."

Citadel: Honey Bunny sees stuntman Bunny (Dhawan) recruit struggling actress Honey (Prabhu) for a side-gig that sees them hurled into the world of real-life action, betrayal, and espionage.

Years later, their past is catching up with them and they must reunite to protect their young daughter Nadia.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It's the third instalment in the Citadel franchise, with co-creator David Weil saying of the future of the series: "We're working on season two right now, which is very exciting, a lot of great twists and turns.

"You will be very surprised, I think, about where some of these characters go. It's been such a thrill to work on Honey Bunny and Diana as well, and there are so many filmmakers from around the world who we love.

"So we'll see what the future holds, but we're really very bullish about the future of this incredible storytelling universe."

Citadel: Honey Bunny is available to stream on Prime Video now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.