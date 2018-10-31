Falcon and Bucky – played in the Marvel movies by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, respectively – have appeared together in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and the recent Avengers: Infinity War.

The series would be the first Marvel show for the streaming service to find a writer, and– along with any further planned TV shows that will stream on Disney streaming service – will be distinct from the likes of Daredevil and Jessica Jones (co-productions with Netflix) as they will be produced by Marvel and Kevin Feige.

This follows a week in which Marvel has culled two of its under-performing Netflix series, Iron Fist and Luke Cage, after two seasons a piece. Jessica Jones, on the other hand, has already been renewed for a third season, and a second season of The Punisher is also planned for next year – so it doesn't look like Disney are cutting their ties with their soon-to-be streaming rivals just yet.