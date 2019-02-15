Think of the possibilities! We reckon Blige could give Cate Blanchett's brilliant Goddess of Death from Thor: Ragnarok a run for her money...

In The Umbrella Academy – a drama set around a dysfunctional superhero family who must band together to prevent an impending apocalypse – we get to see Blige in a typically commanding role, as one half of a duo (alongside Mindhunter's Cameron Britton) sent to take out time-travelling youngster Number 5 (Aidan Gallagher).

It's just one of several irons she has in the fire at the moment. The others include three (!) solo albums and a horror movie with Nat Wolff called Body Cam.

More like this

"I’m in the studio right now, working on like three albums," she says. "I’m almost done with two. I’m working with [Grammy Award-winning producer] Sounwave, and a couple of new young producers."

And she's got aspirations for another artistic outlet too.

"I want to learn to sing opera," she says. "It’s a superhero technique for a singer. So if I can nail that, then I’m untouchable."

Advertisement

The Umbrella Academy is out now on Netflix