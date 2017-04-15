“I hope so, I’ve no idea," he said when asked whether he would continue writing for Doctor Who. "It’s a funny thing, an end of an era.

"Obviously working very closely with Steven I feel it more than when Russell [T Davies, previous showrunner on Doctor Who] left. I suppose there was more of a sense of continuity there, but I’ve no idea," he added.

Gatiss claims he has no insider knowledge on how new showrunner Chris Chibnall plans to carry on the Doctor Who legacy, with talk of a fresh start and a new writing team.

Luckily, Gatiss is someone who is not afraid of being left in the dark.

"I think Chris has got an entirely new writing team," Gatiss said. I don’t think anyone knows any details, which is kind of exciting!"

The interview – which you can watch in full above – took place on 9th April, which also happens to be a very important date in Gatiss's personal Who history.

"It’s 12 years ago today since my first episode, The Unquiet Dead, went out, which is amazing," he said. "12 years; unbelievable. But I’ve had a fantastic run on my favourite show, so if I don’t do anymore then I’m perfectly sanguine. But who knows?”

Who knows.

Doctor Who series 10 begins on BBC1 at 7:20pm on Saturday 15th April. Gatiss's episode, The Empress of Mars, will be the ninth episode in the run.