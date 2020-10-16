“We’re operating under the assumption that we’ll be able to go forward,” Favreau told Variety.

“We’re in very small situations and oftentimes we have a lot of characters in masks,” he added, referring to filming conditions on the show.

“We also have a lot of digital work that augments things. So we’re a show that’s probably well-equipped to be flexible based on the protocols that are emerging surrounding work restarting.”

In the same interview, Favreau also spoke about the possibility of a Mandalorian movie. He revealed producers were “definitely open to it and excited to see where the story leads us and have that flexibility — because there’s no rulebook now.”

He added: “The line is blurring now. Things that you would have only seen in the movie theatre, you’re seeing on streaming, and I think it could go the other way as well.”

Pedro Pascal, who plays the beskar-plated bounty hunter, also showed he would be open to a Mandalorian feature film.

“I think that the work is so beautiful that I would love for that to be held by a big-screen experience,” he said.

“But it seems to work so well that also I’m not sure it’s something that I would want corrupted by any kind of change, you know? I mean, I certainly know that the challenge can be met. It’s not like these people don’t have the experience. If anybody can do it, they can!”

The Mandalorian season two starts on Disney Plus Friday 30th October. The Mandalorian release schedule will see a new episode drop each Friday.