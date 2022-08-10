Kris Marshall says it'd be an "honour" to star in Doctor Who

The actor was speaking with RadioTimes.com and other press on the set of Sanditon season 2, where he also praised the sci-fi series as "a really integral show in this country".

Whenever there's a vacancy at the helm of the TARDIS it seems that Kris Marshall's name enters the conversation, and the actor has now weighed in on the phenomenon, saying it's "an honour" to be considered for Doctor Who .

Marshall said: "It's always an honour to be considered... for what is a really integral show in this country, and other countries as well, one that's so long running, with such a brilliant history. To be someone to take on that rich mantle or even be considered for it is a brilliant honour.

"But if someone had approached me to do such a brilliant, rich historical part like that, then I probably would have done my research and I've never seen it. Never watched it."

This comes after Marshall recently said that he's "never been approached" for the role, explaining that the rumours may have spread because "I left Death in Paradise at around the same time as Peter Capaldi left Doctor Who, so the tabloids must have put two and two together to make five."

Marshall shouldn't have to fend off too many Doctor Who rumours for the time being – not only is the show fully staffed, with both Ncuti Gatwa's new Doctor and David Tennant's returning Doctor set to lead the show over the next couple of years, but Marshall also has his own hands busy.

The actor, who is currently appearing on screens Sanditon, is busy leading his own Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise, which is set in rural England and co-stars Sally Bretton, Dylan Llewellyn, Zahra Ahmadi and Felicity Montagu.

