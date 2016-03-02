And now, a few months after we unveiled the first clip of Tate and Tennant back in action, RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal the full trailer for the series, which sees plenty of action, laughs and robot battling for the Time Lord and his companion.

As they battle a tentacled gangster in the spaceport Calibris, uncover violent exhibits at the London Technology museum and face off a skeleton army across the new stories, it sounds like all the fun of the Doctor and Donna is present and correct – and if we’re not mistaken, we also heard a rather impressive Tardis noise impression from David Tennant.

The trailer above features clips from all three episodes in the series – Time Reaver, Technophobia and Death and the Queen – and we're very excited to hear more. Who needs TV, right?

The Tenth Doctor Adventures: Volume 1 will be available from BigFinish.com in May.

Check out The Tenth Doctor Adventures covers below

