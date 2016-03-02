Keep calm – but the exclusive first trailer for David Tennant’s return to Doctor Who is here
Tennant and Catherine Tate return to their roles as the Tenth Doctor and Donna Noble for a series of new audio dramas – and we have the first trailer for the three new episodes
We may have to wait a long time for the next proper series of Doctor Who, but fans of the sci-fi series do still have something to look forward to this spring.
David Tennant and Catherine Tate are returning to their roles as the Tenth Doctor and Donna Noble this May, with the pair reuniting in the Tardis for a trio of audio adventures from Big Finish.
And now, a few months after we unveiled the first clip of Tate and Tennant back in action, RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal the full trailer for the series, which sees plenty of action, laughs and robot battling for the Time Lord and his companion.
As they battle a tentacled gangster in the spaceport Calibris, uncover violent exhibits at the London Technology museum and face off a skeleton army across the new stories, it sounds like all the fun of the Doctor and Donna is present and correct – and if we’re not mistaken, we also heard a rather impressive Tardis noise impression from David Tennant.
The trailer above features clips from all three episodes in the series – Time Reaver, Technophobia and Death and the Queen – and we're very excited to hear more. Who needs TV, right?
The Tenth Doctor Adventures: Volume 1 will be available from BigFinish.com in May.
Check out The Tenth Doctor Adventures covers below
