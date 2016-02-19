According to the Big Finish website, the stories will see the Tenth Doctor and Donna Noble travel to a spaceport, discover a deadly weapon called the Time Reaver and find deadly iPads at the London Technology museum. In other words, some classic action from for the returning characters.

You can even listen to a bit of one of the adventures (The Time Reaver) here on RadioTimes.com.

However, one story in particular has piqued our interest. It's called Death and the Queen, and sounds an awful lot like Donna Noble is becoming Queen Victoria’s daughter-in-law. Read the synopsis below, and see what you think…

Donna Noble has never been lucky in love.

So when, one day, her Prince does come, she is thrilled to have the wedding of all weddings to look forward to. Though the Doctor isn’t holding his breath for an invitation. And her future mother-in-law is certainly not amused.

But on the big day itself, Donna finds her castle under siege from the darkest of forces, marching at the head of a skeleton army.

When it looks like even the Doctor can’t save the day, what will Queen Donna do to save her people from Death itself?

A “not-amused” mother-in-law? The Doctor uninvited from the wedding, after previously being declared Victoria’s enemy in 2006 episode Tooth and Claw? It almost all adds up – except for the fact that the episode’s cast list describes the Queen (played by Alice Krige) as “The Queen Mum”, meaning that unlike Victoria she would have been married to a former King instead of being the rightful ruler herself.

Also, the only actor involved who seems to match the profile for Donna’s Prince Charming is Blake Ritson, playing a character called 'Rudolph', a name which matches none of Victoria’s children, or any UK prince for that matter.

So unless the story is heading to 13th-century Germany and the Holy Roman Empire to tell the story of Rudolf I, or the 16th century for Rudolf II and Rudolph, Prince of German Duchy Anhalt-Zerbst, we bet that we’re dealing with fictional royals here (we also think they’re unlikely to cover the story of Rudolf, Crown Prince of Austria, whose tragic and scandalous death led indirectly to the outbreak of the First World War).

Still, whatever happens, it’s good to see the Doctor and Donna back in action once again.

The Tenth Doctor Adventures will be released by Big Finish this May