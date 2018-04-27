“Funnily enough, no – I’m not bald or blue,” Gillan said on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she was asked if her Marvel character Nebula led to her being recognised.

“But you know who I get recognised as a lot, recently? Sophie Turner from Game of Thrones.”

The comparison makes a degree of sense when you think about it – both are red-haired British actors who found fame on a popular genre TV show, before heading to Hollywood to star in superhero movies (Turner starred in X-Men: Apocalypse in 2016) – and apparently, the confusion once led Gillan to pose as Turner to avoid an awkward moment.

More like this

"There was one time when I was really, really tired and I was coming home from work shooting with all the prosthetics, and this guy was like, 'Oh my God, I love you in X-Men'. I was like, 'Thank you so much'," Gillan said.

"I just couldn't deal with it. I was like, OK, I'm just going to say thanks and then scuttle away, but then I got caught in this conversation and then I got so deep into it, I was like 'I can't tell him I'm lying now'.

"So I didn't know what to do, so I physically ran away and I'm sorry if he thinks that Sophie Turner is a really weird person now. I’m so sorry Sophie!"

Not to worry – we’re sure Sophie herself has had to deal with a few partially-sighted Whovians in her time, and will completely understand the mix-up.

Advertisement

Avengers: Infinity War is in UK cinemas now