Confused? Well, that’s what Gillan has been playing around with on her Instagram page, with the Jumanji actor using a Muppet version of her Guardians of the Galaxy villain-turned-hero to belt out Billie Holiday’s song Stormy Weather to a rather miserable skyline.

So is that Avengers: Infinity War musical real after all? Are they doing a Muppet remake? Or is Gillan just having a bit of fun with a strange toy she somehow managed to get her hands on?

Well, er, the last one, probably. See you at the next video.

Avengers: Infinity War is released on 4th May