Remember those days when we struggled for the barest hint of any news about Doctor Who? Hoped against hope for the sliver of a quote from Jodie Whittaker about the new series? Dreamed at the prospect of an out-of-focus, blurry shot of the Thirteenth Doctor?

Truly, it was a different time – because in recent weeks the BBC sci-fi series has been bombarding us with new information, clips and hints about the new episodes, from fancy magazine covers, images and trailers to high-profile panel appearances from the cast and crew.

And now the BBC has released ANOTHER image of Jodie Whittaker’s new Doctor in action, which sees the Time Lord standing astride a cliff, sonic screwdriver in hand, as she looks thoughtfully back at the camera.

Notably, this is one of the first shots we’ve seen of Whittaker with her new screwdriver “in action” – as in, not in specially-made production art – and was possibly taken during rumoured filming in Spain earlier this year.

It’s also an interesting mirror of the very first shot we saw of Whittaker in costume – standing on a seaside cliff in front of the new Tardis – although it’s unclear whether it’s a still from the new series, or a shot taken when the cameras weren’t rolling.

To sum up, there’s not LOADS that this image can tell us. But frankly, even though we’re now a bit spoilt for choice when it comes to Doctor Who series 11 material, we still can’t help but get pretty excited every time a new image, interview or trailer drops.

In other words, keep them coming, lads – we’ve got room for plenty more.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn

