Luckily, fans weren’t disappointed. First up, Ninth Doctor Christopher Eccleston (marking his first ever convention appearance) bumped into Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith, with the pair sharing some kind words and pulling in for a hug as they met in the middle of a packed floor.

Eccleston’s crossovers didn’t end there, with the actor also crossing paths with erstwhile Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi (his great grand-regeneration, we’ve decided) and going for ANOTHER cross-generational Time Lord hug. Fingers crossed we don't get any paradoxes.

The warm moments of connection absolutely overjoyed the fans who’d travelled to the convention to see the actors, and also proved something many actors know already – once you’ve played the Doctor, the series never really leaves you.

Though of course, that legacy is probably heightened when you're appearing at a convention where half the attendees were also in Doctor Who at some point as well.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn