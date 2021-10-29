Jodie Whittaker reveals reaction to reading her final Doctor Who scene

Jodie Whittaker has read her final Doctor Who scene – and has spoken for the first time about how it felt learning how she’d depart the BBC sci-fi series as the Thirteenth Doctor.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she explained that the experience made her "appreciate" the role that she will "lose", with a regeneration set to happen in a special feature-length episode as part of the BBC's centenary celebrations in Autumn 2022.. "It was inevitable in the sense that I knew at some point I would read my final scene," she explained. "But not until you do, do you appreciate what you're going to lose. I'm going to be awful. Whenever my last day is, I'm going to be awful, because I just love it so much, and I love everyone, and I love being a part of it. The wonderful thing [is] there are so many episodes [to] come out over an extended period. I'm [still] the Doctor for such a long time. I will be the Doctor for a long time, thank God."

The comments come after Whittaker revealed that she briefly considered going back on her original exit plan, which will see both Whittaker and Chris Chibnall leave Doctor Who after the upcoming 13th series and a trilogy of specials.

It was also recently revealed that Russell T Davies is returning to Doctor Who as the replacement for outgoing showrunner Chibnall, just in time for the show’s 60th anniversary.

