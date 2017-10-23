“All I’ll say is that from February to late August, I was filming on Victoria,” Coleman said. “I did film goodbye and leaving videos for Steven [Moffat] and Peter.”

She added: “It was good. I was literally outside a trailer saying ‘hi!’ on [a] phone. Maybe some rumours have come from there. I don’t know.”

At first this doesn’t look too good for Whovians. Coleman is implying she barely had time to film a video for Capaldi and outgoing showrunner Moffat, let alone make an appearance in the Christmas special.

But if she really wasn’t appearing in the special then why not just say so? Why is Coleman only suggesting these rumours were unfounded? Our thoughts: if she was appearing in the Christmas special then isn’t that just the response she would have given? Wouldn't she want to imply that her Who days were over in a way that wasn't directly lying to fans?

Where's a truth field when you really need one?

