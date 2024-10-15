That's not all - fans have also been blessed with a teaser trailer, which gives a glimpse at what's set to come next for Mark Grayson, voiced by Steven Yeun, after he inherited his father's superpowers.

Thankfully, there's a lot more Invincible to come too, with season 4 already being confirmed by Prime Video.

The animated superhero series, an adaptation of Robert Kirkman's comic book series, stars Yeun as Mark Grayson, AKA the titular Invincible, a half-human, half-Viltrumite intent on saving Earth - including from his Viltrumite father Omni-Man.

Kirkman told Variety after the season 2 finale: "Thankfully, we worked on season 2 and season 3 concurrently. I guess, unfortunately, we’re too far along on season 3 to learn anything from season 2, but I think we’re picking up some things on how best to adapt this show.

"We’re learning different things on the animation side that work and don’t work that will continue to improve the show. I’m very happy with the show. I am loving how it’s turning out. I feel very strongly that season 2 is better than season 1, [and] season 3 will be better than season 2.

"If we’re fortunate enough to continue, I hope that we’ll be able to continue improving the show until the final season is just a perfect product that has no flaws in it whatsoever."

Invincible season 3 will begin on Prime Video on 6th February 2025 – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

