However, after the news broke today that Whittaker was the new Doctor, Chibnall indicated that he’d always planned for a woman to take the part. “I always knew I wanted the Thirteenth Doctor to be a woman and we're thrilled to have secured our number one choice… The Thirteenth Doctor is on her way,” he revealed.

So, was that interview he gave five months ago a red herring designed to stop Whovians discovering the truth? Did Chibnall pull off a trick the Doctor himself would be proud of?

Here’s hoping. After all, if a plot twist like this is Chibnall’s first move as the new head of Who then we’re even more excited for next series.

Doctor Who will return to BBC1 this Christmas.