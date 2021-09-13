Festive Hawkeye trailer introduces Kate Bishop and a Captain America-themed musical

“This holiday season,” teases the first Disney Plus Hawkeye series trailer, “the best gifts come with a bow.” Ideally, one wielded by Avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), or his protégée, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

The epic first trailer for the upcoming six-part series teases what’s in store for the unusual pair, and it looks like Hawkeye’s dark past as Ronin – the ruthless killer persona he adopts after losing his family in Avengers: Endgame – will catch up with him.

And, in a move that sets the series apart from its predecessors, which include WandaVision and Loki, it looks like Hawkeye will lean into its seasonal release date, with the hero’s main goal being to get home in time for Christmas. Which, judging by the trailer, looks like it will be quite the challenging. Take a peek for yourself.

As well as a glimpse at the explosive action, the trailer also teases what appears to be a Captain America-themed musical (Rogers: The Captain America Musical) and a first glimpse at Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring) as Eleanor, Kate’s criminal mother and the series’ rumoured villain.

Some faces, however, are missing from the footage, including Florence Pugh’s. Pugh will be reprising the role of Yelena Belova for the series, which was hinted at in the Black Widow post-credit scene when Yelena was told Hawkeye was responsible for Natasha Romanoff’s death.

There has also been speculation that Vincent D’Onofio’s Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, from the Daredevil Netflix series will also make an appearance but, should this be true, we doubt he’ll appear in any of the trailers leading to Hawkeye’s November release.

Hawkeye will be released on Wednesday 24th November 2021 on Disney Plus. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Sci-fi hub for the latest news.