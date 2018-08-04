A picture shared by the official Doctor Who Twitter account on Friday (3 August) showed a multicoloured clapperboard with "that's a wrap!" scrawled on it in capital letters.

The Doctor Who train has been gathering pace recently, with the release of the first trailer at San Diego Comic-Con last month capping off a week that included magazine covers, newly-released pictures, interviews and a teaser. And while the BBC has yet to confirm a premiere date, it's beginning to feel like series 11 -which will be the first to feature Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole as Whittaker's companions - is just around the corner.

Last week, the cast confirmed a long-standing rumour that they had shot scenes on location in South Africa, with Whittaker calling the experience "absolutely amazing". Check out an image from the episode below.

We are still in the dark about the plotlines for the new episodes, but that hasn't stopped us from speculating...

More like this

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn