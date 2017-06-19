It’s always refreshing to see that even huge TV stars can get starstruck when they meet people they admire. At the weekend, Star Trek legend Wil Wheaton met David Tennant at Awesome Con – Washington DC’s version of Comic Con – and couldn't help but share his childlike enthusiasm with his followers on Twitter.

Advertisement

The US actor is best known for his role as Wesley Crusher in Star Trek: The Next Generation, but his credits also include massive 80s hit Stand By Me and The Big Bang Theory. He was clearly excited to have met Tennant, who played the tenth doctor on Doctor Who...