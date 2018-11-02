In the comics, he murdered his wealthy parents in order to take over their company, but was an awful businessman and lost all his fortunes so has become embittered.

As previously announced, Robbie is reprising her Suicide Squad role, while McGregor's Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead will play Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell will star as Black Canary and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya.

Birds of Prey – for which a release date is yet to be announced – is directed by Cathy Yan.

Star Wars and Trainspotting actor McGregor is also set to play the lead in the sequel to The Shining, Doctor Sleep.