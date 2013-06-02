“I feel so privileged to have been part of Matt's reign, to have to been companion to what is and what I think always will be one of our greatest Doctors,” said Coleman, who joined the show as the Doctor's companion Clara Oswin Oswald last year.

“He is so in love with the show, he works tirelessly hard, surprises me every day, always creating and discovering something new about the Doctor. A true gent, a leading man and a very special friend.

“I know it will be a very difficult goodbye for me, but I for one can't wait to see where his career takes him next. And of course with the same welcome I was brought in with, I look forward to welcoming the next Doctor. BUT it's not over till it's over. See ya at the big 5-0!"

Fevered speculation has already begun as to who will replace Smith in the TARDIS, with bookmakers offering odds on the great and the good of British acting to become the Twelfth Doctor.