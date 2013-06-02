Other names emerging across the market include BAFTA nominated Chiwetel Ejiofor (12/1) and Homeland's David Harewood (12/1) who are both being tipped for the first black Doctor. BBC cult favourites including Merlin star Colin Morgan (16/1) and of course Sherlock's Benedict Cumberbatch (25/1) and Martin Freeman (25/1) are also cropping up left, right and centre.

The bookies are happy to consider a female Doctor, offering 20/1 on Dame Helen Mirren and Fresh Meat star Zawe Ashton – whilst giving 33/1 on Call the Midwife and comedy favourite Miranda Hart.

And a book just wouldn't be the same without some silly longshots, would it?

Therefore, if you really want to waste some money why not have a flutter on David Beckham to enter the TARDIS – or Tom Cruise, John Terry or Simon Cowell, all 250/1. Good luck with those.

So what have we learned? Well, it's an open race alright - and bookies will take a bet on almost anything! Let the mad speculation and wildly inconsistent odds continue...

