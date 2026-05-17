If you're still not over the Thirteenth Doctor and Yaz's 'will they, won't they' romance in Doctor Who, you're not alone.

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When we last saw them on screen, Mandip Gill's Yasmin Khan had admitted her feelings for Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor – although the pair then parted ways in an emotional scene at the end of The Power of the Doctor, with many fans eager to hear more of their story.

Now, the two actors have reprised their roles in Big Finish's audio adventures, with Gill teasing how that relationship will develop.

"Their relationship, and the development of that relationship definitely continues," she explained to Radio Times.

"It's not heavy, it's not the forefront of all of their storylines which I quite like because that's not what it was on the TV show. It’s slow, and they're not quite sure what it is. And, like you saw when she was in the latest series, we don't know if it can head that way.

"So it's quite nice, because it is in there, and there are references to it, but it's not at the forefront. And I think what's happening, and rightly so, is that Yaz is trying to figure it out, because she didn't know herself that she was into the Doctor, and she didn't know what those feelings were. So she's trying to just understand it.

"So we touch upon it, and it's nice because it's there. It's not not mentioned, and I quite like that we did leave the TV show there, but it can head forward - but I think very organically and slowly.

"And then they get to doing the adventures. I know Yaz has feelings for the Doctor, but I guess the thing that she loves the most is just being with her and in her company, and they're best friends, and so she's still getting to do that. And that's actually the main focus."

Mandip Gill sat behind a desk with a microphone, looking at the camera and smiling. Big Finish

Since leaving Doctor Who in 2022, Gill has gone on to star in crime dramas Curfew and Cooper & Fry and sitcom Can You Keep a Secret.

In 2024, it was announced that she and Whittaker would reprise their Doctor Who roles for Big Finish.

Gill said at the time: "Doctor Who has been a huge part of my career and personal life, and I am looking forward to seeing how I can further enrich my character through this exhilarating series.

"To be able to work with Jodie again is a dream come true, we have such a special friendship, I’m sure the recordings will be filled with laughter."

Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures: Aegis is available to buy from Big Finish now.

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