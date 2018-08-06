Take a closer look and, yes, those multi-coloured stripes alongside the new Doctor Who logo are definitely reminiscent of the ones sported by Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor, and they're accompanied by a rainbow-coloured Tardis, meaning the show's message of inclusivity extends to everyone working on the show.

As you can see, the extremely fetching shirts were designed by the talented Richard Wells. As far as we can tell, they aren't currently on sale – but don't all go pestering Richard about where you can get one.

Advertisement

We saw them first...