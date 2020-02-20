You can read the full synopsis, which also hints at tough times for TARDIS team Ryan, Yaz and Graham (Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill and Bradley Walsh) and the human race in general, below.

“This is going to hurt.” In the epic and emotional series finale, the Cybermen are on the march. As the last remaining humans are ruthlessly hunted down, Graham, Ryan and Yaz face a terrifying fight to survive.

Civilisations fall. Others rise anew. Lies are exposed. Truths are revealed. Battles are fought.

More like this

And for the Doctor — trapped and alone — nothing will ever be the same again.

Will the secret of the Timeless Child be revealed? Can the Doctor stop the Cyber-Army? And will all of her companions survive this experience?

As every, only time – and space – will tell.

Advertisement

Doctor Who airs on BBC One at 7:10pm on Sundays