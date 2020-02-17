Meanwhile, there’s no sign of the shinier, larger-headed new Cybermen teased in an earlier trailer, suggesting that Ashad will have to team up with the dregs of the Cyberman army (including these older models) to somehow bring this powerful new force into being.

But does this mean we could see more older Cyberman designs in the two-part finale? Will the more human Mondasian Cybermen (last seen in 2017) make an appearance, possibly even alongside some genuine classic-era designs?

Well, for now we’re not sure – but so far, it seems likely that Ascension of the Cybermen/The Timeless Children will be a real trip down memory lane for Doctor Who fans.

Doctor Who continues on BBC One at 7:10pm on Sundays