"Cybermen feel like an important part of the rogues' gallery," Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall previously told RadioTimes.com. "I think they're really great.

"I think we've probably done something slightly different with them this year. There was a particular story I wanted to tell. So there were lots and lots of reasons for doing them. They're really awesome, and they're just relentless, the Cybermen. They just don't stop."

Cybermen in Doctor Who series 12 (BBC)

From the looks of it, these new Cybermen are combining elements of the revived and classic Doctor Who eras, with the shining, plate armour bodies of recent years woven together with larger headpieces (including an LED light) more in the style of how they appeared in the 1960s and 70s (including well-known stories like The Invasion, Revenge of the Cybermen and Attack of the Cybermen).

A Radio Times feature for 1985 serial Attack of the Cybermen

But it's not actually that big of a revamp. Look closely, and the Cyber-bodies are almost identical to the armour used by the Cybermen in the series since 2013's Nightmare in Silver (see below), with only the heads noticeably changed. Clearly, they just wanted a bit more weight up top all this time.

But how will these slick, deadly Cybermen appear in the upcoming episodes? Well, in this new trailer Captain Jack Harkness’ (John Barrowman) warning about ‘The Lone Cyberman' rings out again, suggesting the broken-down Cyberman seen in this and earlier trailers is behind the resurrection.

“Don’t give it what it wants,” Jack warned the TARDIS team. “At all costs!”

From the looks of it, the Doctor’s cost analysis will be a little off the mark…

Doctor Who continues at 7:10pm on Sundays in BBC One