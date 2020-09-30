Well, in this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast we try to puzzle it out, also offering a quick recap of the character so far and assessing her impact. After all, considering she’s only been around for one episode and a short series finale cameo, she’s already left a big mark…

Plus, we make our pitch for the sort of stories we’d like to see Martin appear in (spoiler alert – it’d be nice to have her around for longer than the War Doctor), the various fan theories about how she could actually fit into the weird and wonderful Doctor Who timeline and how the shock revelations of The Timeless Children could play into her future appearances.

Want more Doctor Who fun? Check out last week’s podcast about the results of our Doctor Who poll, or check out the first-look tease for Jodie Whittaker’s Who Do You Think You Are? episode.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One for Revolution of the Daleks in late 2020/early 2021.

