Doctor Who star Paul McGann gives verdict on Ncuti Gatwa casting

Speaking with a Liverpool Echo journalist, as was reported by CultBox , McGann said the show was in "good hands" with Ncuti, explaining, "I love it that he’s young because they needed that. Another middle-aged so-and-so, particularly a white male as well, would have been wrong."

Since Ncuti Gatwa was announced as the new lead of Doctor Who , Doctors from throughout the series' history have been giving their thoughts on his casting, with Eighth Doctor Paul McGann becoming the latest to add his voice.

He said: "I had not watched any Sex Education until someone made me watch it. I really thought it was good and he looks great.

"And it’s another Scottish actor! When he was cast, [Sylvester] McCoy texted me and just said ‘Scots four, Scousers two!’"

Ncuti Gatwa at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards 2022. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

McGann also praised incoming showrunner Russell T Davies, saying he's "made up" that Davies is taking charge of the show once more.

He said: "He really knows what he’s doing. And there’s genuine love for it, you know, for Doctor Who. The reason that it's survived and thrived as long as it has is because generally, down the years, people who have genuinely loved it have run it."

Asked whether he has any insider knowledge of plans for next year's 60th anniversary, McGann said that while it is "exciting for everyone", he didn't have any information "yet".

He continued: "We’ll find out much nearer the time, that’s how showbiz works, usually at the very eleventh hour. But it’s my guess that most of us who are still around will probably be asked to get involved in things and that’s how it should be because the fans like it that way."

McGann joins Sylvester McCoy and Matt Smith who have spoken about Gatwa's casting publicly, and David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker, who have sent their well-wishes in private.

