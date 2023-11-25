This time, they're even more special due to the return of Murray Gold, who was the brains behind the music on Doctor Who from 2005 until 2017.

You can watch the new opening sequence below:

Last year, it was announced that Gold would be coming back to Doctor Who alongside returning showrunner Russell T Davies.

The composer said at the time: "I'm so happy to be invited back for another joyful ride in the TARDIS. I didn't think twice. Working with Russell and his team is just a pleasure."

Most recently, the composer was celebrated at the Doctor Who @ 60: A Musical Celebration concert.

The new opening credits aired before the first 60th anniversary special, The Star Beast, which saw David Tennant return to Doctor Who, this time as the Fourteenth Doctor, and Catherine Tate reprise her role as Donna Noble.

We also welcomed new cast members, including Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble, and Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne Bingham.

The next special, Wild Blue Yonder, has been kept under wraps, with Davies describing it as "darker and weirder".

Doctor Who continues next Saturday (2nd December) at 6:30pm on BBC One. Previous episodes are available on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

