But speaking on the red carpet at Sunday night's BAFTAs, returning showrunner Russell T Davies said that the casting wasn't just about "diversity and representation".

The weekend's exciting announcement that Ncuti Gatwa will replace Jodie Whittaker as the next Doctor on Doctor Who was a groundbreaking one – with the Sex Education star set to become the first non-white actor to take on the iconic role on a regular basis.

"Simply the best actor walked into the room," he told RadioTimes.com and other press. "I'm aware that all this comes with it. I think if you're six, you don't care. And that's genuinely the fundamental reason for me.

"Because I watched it when I was six, I'm here making it. So six-year-olds watching it now will be making it in 50 years' time."

He added: "Having said that, I think once cast, those things are very important. I think diversity and representation are very important.

"I do want to reassure anyone you can just sit down and watch a fantastic 45-minute episode of Doctor Who with Doctor Who fighting the monsters as ever. I've always had things to say in my dramas, and I always will and that's why it's a good drama, but it's all new territory.

"That's what's exciting. We have had Jo Martin, who was a fantastic female Doctor who's been wonderful. All respect to her, so we're not trumping over that."

