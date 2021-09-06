Michaela Coel addresses Doctor Who speculation

It’s official: Jodie Whittaker is leaving Doctor Who. Rumours had followed Thirteen for months before the BBC confirmed the news, also announcing that Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall would also be exiting the show.

Of course, the question on fans’ minds since the news was made official is who could replace Whittaker as the Doctor. And one name that keeps popping up is Michaela Coel’s.

The writer, director and star of the much lauded I May Destroy You is a bookies’ favourite to take on the Time Lord mantle but, with a few high-profile projects in the works – including an undisclosed role in Black Panther 2 – it seemed a long shot. Until now.

The Chewing Gum star was asked by a Guardian reader if she would ever consider playing the Doctor.

“I never say never to anything,” she rather mysteriously said. “I guess that’s my answer.”

Though fans had speculated such a role might not appeal to Coel, who tends to take on creative roles behind the scenes as well as starring ones in her projects, her casting in Black Panther 2 and, before that, Black Mirror certainly offer hope.

Before Whittaker leaves, however, season 13 will see her face off to some “truly iconic” Doctor Who enemies, including the Weeping Angels.

John Bishop has also joined the cast as the Doctor’s latest companion, alongside Game of Thrones star Jacob Anderson as Vinder – a character who Chibnall said “makes you root for him, and he breaks your heart”.

