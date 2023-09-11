The firm donates 100 per cent of its revenues from trading day to good causes, and over the years it has raised more than $200 million.

Doctor Who co-stars Matt Smith and Jenna Coleman both attended the charity day on behalf of Choose Love and Spread a Smile, raising millions for good causes in memory of BGC's colleagues who lost their lives on 11th September 2001.

Matt Smith and Jenna Coleman hugging each other. Dave Benett/Getty Images for BGC Group

Choose Love is a UK-based non-governmental organisation which provides humanitarian aid to, and advocacy for, refugees around the world.

Its mission statement reads: "Choose Love does whatever it takes to provide refugees and displaced people with everything from lifesaving search and rescue boats to food and legal advice.

"We elevate the voices and visibility of refugees and galvanise public support for agile community organisations providing vital support to refugees along migration routes globally."

Spread a Smile is a charity that "brings joy and hope to seriously ill children in hospitals, hospices and homes across the UK".

Through in-person and virtual visits, the charity's entertainers create moments of distraction and excitement, helping young patients and their families to face their health challenges with optimism.

Matt Smith and Jenna Coleman. Dave Benett/Getty Images for BGC Group

Coleman and Smith worked alongside one another on Doctor Who. The former starred as Clara Oswald for three seasons, serving as a companion to the Eleventh and Twelfth Doctors, Smith and Peter Capaldi respectively.

The actress previously revealed to The Telegraph she had never seen the show before she auditioned, admitting she was "terrified of getting involved until I met Matt".

She continued: "Then I realised: this is going to be fun! It was such an adventure."

A number of other celebrities took part in the charity day, including former footballer Rio Ferdinand, broadcaster Clare Balding and presenter Davina McCall.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan also took part in the charity day.

"Doing deals on the trading floor to raise money for the Mayor's Fund for London and other charities in memory of the thousands of innocent people who tragically lost their lives in the 9/11 New York terror attacks," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Over the years, the likes of Claudia Winkleman and Nicole Scherzinger have taken part in the charity day, too.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.