Doctor Who’s Mandip Gill says Yaz could travel on with new Doctor: “They don’t need a whole new cast every time”

Jodie Whittaker’s final series of Doctor Who came to a conclusion last night and while we know the Doctor will be regenerating after a trio of 2022 specials, what will happen to her companions Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop)?

Doctor Who fans recently voted in favour of keeping Yaz and Dan on the show, and Gill has revealed that she would “never say never” to reprising her role as Yaz in the next series, adding that there doesn’t need to be “a whole new cast every time” the Doctor regenerates.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com a few weeks ago in an exclusive interview, the BBC star said that although she isn’t sure what’s in store for her character, she wouldn’t rule out continuing as Yaz on the show.

“We don’t know where the specials and that are heading for everyone’s character, you know?” she said.

“What’s great about Doctor Who is that the audience are so open to old and new characters all the time. They don’t need a whole new cast every time it starts with a new Doctor.

“But at the same time when that does happen, like it did happen for us [in 2018], they’re also massively on board with that. This show is open to so many options.”

She added: “You also never know with this series, a lot of why it works is because there are a lot of secrets, and then a lot of revelation. And it’s really exciting. And that’s actually what people love is that they don’t know what’s around the corner, but they always get to guess.”

As for whether she’d stay on with the new Doctor, Gill said: “I’ve loved every minute of the journey. And actually, that’d be some time in the future that that would happen. But I’d say… never say never.”

