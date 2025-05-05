Doctor Who's Lucky Day writer explains why it's "freeing" when the Doctor isn't around
Millie Gibson and Jonah Hauer-King take centre stage for the episode.
Doctor Who writer Pete McTighe has explained why it was so "freeing" to pen an episode of the show that minimally features the title character in favour of his supporting cast.
The creative is a self-proclaimed super fan of the BBC's long-running sci-fi series, who previously penned Jodie Whittaker episodes Kerblam! and Praxeus, both of which feature the Thirteenth Doctor very prominently.
That's why it was such a change of pace to return to the show for Lucky Day, which shifts the perspective primarily to the Time Lord's former companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson).
Despite loving her time in the TARDIS, she bid an emotional farewell to the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) in order to spend more time with her family, including her newly discovered biological mother.
However, that's certainly not the end of her story, with danger finding her once more while earthbound and separated from her extraterrestrial companion.
Appearing on Doctor Who: Unleashed, McTighe said that Lucky Day has a "very different energy" to his previous episodes for the show, describing it as a "Doctor-lite" instalment in the tradition of 73 Yards and Blink.
The writer continued: "For me, that was really exciting, actually... it's kind of freeing to not have the Doctor because it's more dangerous. Straight away, if the Doctor's not around, the stakes are higher."
"He's not around to rescue people," added McTighe, "so that's been the challenge and the gift of this episode: to have an adventure without the Doctor where people are genuinely in more danger because he's not around."
Also speaking on the behind-the-scenes programme, Gibson acknowledged that Ruby finds it "weird" to no longer be travelling with the Doctor, but that it allows her to display a "whole new side... that I think we've not seen before".
The episode also welcomes The Little Mermaid breakout star Jonah Hauer-King to the Whoniverse, playing a mysterious character named Conrad who becomes close with Ruby, but not for the reason she initially thinks.
Rounding off the insightful chat, Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies reiterated that they had "always" planned to revisit Ruby following her tearful exit from the TARDIS, assuring fans that the team loves both Gibson and her character.
"We always planned that we would come back, we'd find out what happens to a companion after life with the Doctor has gone," explained Davies.
"How vulnerable are you? It's still a rich area to explore. What's the psychological effect of someone who's travelled in time and space? You could explore that forever."
