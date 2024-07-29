The event – which is being held at London's Cadogan Hall – will see an all-star cast led by McGann as the Eighth Doctor take to the stage to perform the audio drama live.

That cast also includes India Fisher as companion Charley Pollard, Alex Macqueen as the Master and Nicholas Briggs as the Daleks, and the official synopsis teases: "Something is afoot in the lonely Cornish village of Merrymaid Bay.

"Rumours of dead men working in the tin mines have sent a chill through the community, and it's up to the Doctor and Charley to get to the bottom of the mystery."

It continues: "Can the legends of the Bucca that haunts the mines be true? And just what awesome power do the Doctor’s greatest enemies – the Daleks! – threaten to unleash upon the universe?"

If you're looking to get your hands on some tickets, they're available to order on the Doctor Who Audio Adventures Live website from 10am on Wednesday 31st July, with prices beginning at £18.

"Taking a Big Finish Doctor Who audio drama to the stage is something we've always wanted to do, and now it's finally happening," McGann said of the event.

"Raise the curtain, lower the house lights, and start playing the theme. It's time to step on board the TARDIS and set off on a brand new adventure."

Fisher added: "I love playing Charley, and she’s been part of my life for over two decades. Paul and I have shared so many amazing adventures, but always from a sound booth.

"I’m really excited to be performing in front of a live audience. It’s going to take it to a whole new level. It’ll be electric, I can’t wait."

Meanwhile, Doctor Who brand director Vanessa Hamilton said that she was "delighted that the response to Doctor Who Audio Live has been so positive, and that we are able to provide additional opportunities to fans to watch an all-star cast take to the stage".

The full studio production of Doctor Who: The Stuff of Legend will be released on 14th September 2024. Big Finish listeners can pre-order this adventure now for just £15.99 (collector’s edition double CD + download) or £12.99 (download only) at bigfinish.com. The collector’s edition CD will also be available to purchase at the event.

Doctor Who will return at Christmas on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.