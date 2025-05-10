Jo Martin (the Fugitive Doctor) makes an epic cameo in new episode The Story and the Engine, which sees the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) arrive in Lagos, Nigeria, at his favourite barbershop.

But he soon realises that the mysterious Barber (Ariyon Bakare) isn't quite all he seems - and that his assistant Abena (Michelle Asante) is actually the daughter of Anansi, the tricksy spider god.

From Abena's very first scene, the Doctor clearly recognises her but can't place her - but that realisation finally comes in a glorious moment where, in a flashback to his past self as the Fugitive Doctor, the Doctor remembers Anansi purposefully losing a bet to make him marry one of his daughters, Abena.

The Fugitive Doctor (Jo Martin) in Doctor Who. BBC

Clearly still incredibly hurt, Abena tells him: "I grew up trapped with Anansi, terrified someone would win me in a bet. I'd heard about you, travelling through time. I had faith you would help. Instead you left me. You humiliated me, Doctor."

Gatwa's Doctor tells her: "I'm sorry I couldn't take you with me."

The camera then pans behind Abena's head to reveal Martin's cameo as the Fugitive Doctor, telling her: "I was a fugitive back then. Anansi was wrong to offer that bet. And, frankly darling, I was busy in a different story that might be finished one day."

Belinda (Varada Sethu) is disturbed by the revelation, telling the Doctor, "You actually took that bet?" while the Doctor defends himself, saying: "I tried to lose."

Michelle Asante as Abena in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Dan Fearon

By the end of the episode, Belinda convinces Abena to help free the Doctor and the other men from the barbershop where the Barber had been holding them hostage for their stories.

Martin has been open about her hopes of returning to Doctor Who, previously telling RadioTimes.com and other press that there's "always that chance".

"It was a blessing," she added of her role in Doctor Who. "I mean, I've had a great career before that. I've been really blessed.

"Because, as you know, maybe five per cent of us work in this business, but I've always been in work. But Doctor Who put me on the map in America and just sort of upgraded the kind of jobs I could get here as well.

"And so it's been amazing. It's an amazing family to be a part of, and it's a job that keeps on giving, because you never quite leave. There's always that chance that you can have to go back and do this or do that. You just don't know, it's wonderful."

Doctor Who continues next Saturday (17th May), with new episodes available from 8am on Saturdays on BBC iPlayer in the UK and later the same day on BBC One. The series is available on Disney+ outside of the UK.

