Throughout this season, there have been hints and references pointing towards the destruction of Earth, but now we finally have it confirmed from an unexpected herald of Doom - a hologram of Eurovision commentator Graham Norton.

In the latest episode, The Interstellar Song Contest, which is set 900 years in the future, the hologram of Graham is summoned to the museum area of the Harmony Arena when Belinda (Varada Sethu) mentions her home - Planet Earth.

Reeling off facts about the planet, Graham says: "Planet Earth: age-old home of the human race. Also dogs, cats, polar bears and measles."

Graham Norton for Doctor Who, stood in the TARDIS. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

However, in an ominous turn, he then adds: "Poor old Earth died many years ago."

When the Doctor orders him to explain, Graham goes on: "The history books say Planet Earth ended on the old Earth date May 24th 2025" - the date Belinda left Earth.

Graham continues: "It is said the planet disintegrated into rock and dust and ashes. All the memories here were sieved from the rubble of a civilisation that died in a single second. Cause: unknown."

The destruction of Earth has been teased in various different points this season, with viewers shown iconic Earth monuments floating off into space and characters from the future seemingly having no idea about the human race, indicating their extinction.

As for what could have caused the destruction of Earth, there are plenty of possibilities. But our guess is it's something to do with Mrs Flood (Anita Dobson), who seems hell-bent on causing havoc in the Doctor's world.

Now, with the Doctor and Belinda racing off in the TARDIS, and with the vindicator at full power ready to take them back to the date in question, it seems we're about to find out for sure.

Doctor Who continues next Saturday (24th May), with new episodes available from 8am on Saturdays on BBC iPlayer in the UK and later the same day on BBC One. The series is available on Disney+ outside of the UK.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

