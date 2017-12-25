Executive producer and writer Steven Moffatt took his final bow with Twice Upon A Time, and now we want to know what YOU thought of the episode...

Did you like the story?

Twice Upon A Time took Peter Capaldi and David Bradley's Doctors on an adventure through space and time, during which they came to terms with the fact that they have to regenerate, caught up with old friends, and seemingly altered the fate of a rather important army captain.

But what did you think of the plot?

Who gave the best performance?

Twice Upon A Time had many strong performances, but who do you think is the standout star of the episode?

What was your favourite moment?

From the Doctors' first meeting to Bill's return, Clara and Twelve's brief reunion to the Doctor's final words and, of course, that all-important regeneration – which scene from this year's special was your absolute favourite?

Who were you most excited to see making a comeback?

Peter Capaldi's last ever episode was full of familiar faces, but who were you most excited to see again?

What did you think of Peter Capaldi's final words?

As he prepared to say farewell the Twelfth Doctor gave a stirring speech before uttering four fateful words: "Doctor, I let you go".

What did you make of the speech and the last words he spoke on screen?

How would you rate Jodie Whittaker's first scene?

She's finally made her Doctor Who debut! Jodie Whittaker made a good first impression on you?

Doctor Who returns to BBC in 2018