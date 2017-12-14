Breakfast with seven Doctor Whos - live-tweeted!
Matt Smith, David Tennant, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy and the iPad heads of Paul McGann and Peter Capaldi have given up their time as part of a Red Nose Day raffle prize
You may just recall that back in March – the 24th to be precise – a very special lot came up at the Red Nose Day raffle. Six places at breakfast with no less than seven former Doctors (and no we don't mean the medical type).
Doctor Who stars Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi – Doctors Five, Six, Seven, Eight, Ten, Eleven and Twelve – all pledged their time to take part, and now it's actually happening.
And Emma Freud, wife of Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis, is live-tweeting the whole thing...
Departing showrunner Steven Moffat is there, along with organiser and one-time Doctor Who writer Richard Curtis...
And the Doctors are arriving, one by one – if not necessarily in order...
Here's Sylvester McCoy...
...joining Colin Baker...
...and Fifth Doctor Peter Davison...
Oh, and – hello! – it's Matt Smith himself...
Peter Capaldi's there in virtual form...
...and so is Eighth Doctor Paul McGann...
And last, but certainly not least, here's David Tennant...
A couple of companions even turned up to lend a hand...
Yum.