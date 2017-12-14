Discussing Capaldi's departure, and his farewell in this year's Christmas special, departing boss Steven Moffat revealed that the Twelfth Doctor still has Who on his mind...

"I think it’s hugely emotional watching him do that final speech in the Tardis," Moffat told an audience at a screening of the episode, "it’s extraordinary."

"He’s a great man, he’s a great friend. I’m saying goodbye to the whole show, but I’m also saying goodbye to working with Peter all the time, which is incredibly sad.

More like this

"But I’m delighted to report he’s in Glasgow and texting me pictures of Tardises he finds in the street – just as you think he’s left it all behind entirely. He found a red one – he wasn’t please at all..."

It just goes to show, you can take the Doctor out of the Tardis but you can't take the Tardis out of the Doctor...

Advertisement

The Doctor Who Christmas special Twice Upon a Time is on BBC1 on Christmas Day at 5:30pm