Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the launch of Doctor Who's new season, the legendary Dobson revealed that she had fun joining in on the guessing game... and actually got "halfway" to guessing her character's origins.

"I was half-and-half, I was teetering a bit," she teased. "I was hoping a little bit, I suppose, [about] some of the things I thought might happen... but you'll have to wait and see!"

Dobson previously confirmed that the 2025 season of the BBC sci-fi series will reveal "who [Flood] is and what she's about".

"You will know exactly who she is by the end of this series," she elaborated. "By the end of it, as it rolls towards the conclusion of the last few episodes, she really flies her colours, so you know exactly what's going on."

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood in Doctor Who episode Empire of Death. BBC

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has also confirmed that Mrs Flood will be "popping up every week" ahead of the finale reveal – comparing her presence to the recurring character played last season by Susan Twist.

"Last year, we had Susan Triad popping up every week, but she had no idea who she was," Davies said.

"This is the complete opposite – this is someone who clearly knows very much [who she is]... she kind of unveiled herself at the end of the last series, standing on a rooftop, with a parasol, in a white fur coat, in the snow, saying 'I'm going to bring absolute terror!' – so the gloves are off, really!"

Other guest stars set to appear in the new season opposite series leads Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu include Freddie Fox, Christopher Chung, Rose Ayling-Ellis, and returning faces from UNIT, such as Jemma Redgrave and Bonnie Langford.

The season will feature eight episodes, written by Davies alongside contributors Pete McTighe, Juno Dawson, Inua Ellams and Sharma Angel-Walfall.

Doctor Who will air from Saturday 12th April at 6:50pm on BBC One, with new episodes available from 8am on Saturdays on BBC iPlayer in the UK. The series will be available on Disney Plus outside of the UK.

