Across our site, you’ll find enough Doctor Who round-ups and gift guides to fill a TARDIS, like the best Doctor Who books and audiobooks, the best Doctor Who experiences, and how to buy the new card game Doctor Who Magic: The Gathering. But today, we’re focussing on action figures.

Figurines and models are foundational to Doctor Who merchandise and have been around since the days of William Hartnell. There are hundreds of different figurines from the last 60 years to buy, from dastardly villains to faithful companions, and we’ve decided to find a selection of the very best.

In the list below you’ll find a number of action figures from both the classic and modern era of Doctor Who, and we’ll be sure to keep updating it as more figures emerge – Away we go!

Best Doctor Who action figures at a glance:

Friends of The Thirteenth Doctor & 1975 UNIT Terror of the Zygons bundle, £9.99

Sea Devil hand painted collector figure, £11.99

Official licensed Cyber Leader figure, £14.99

Ninth Doctor Collector Set, £14.99

UNIT 1971 The Claws of Axos Collector Figure Set, £15.99

The Tenth Doctor collectors figure set, £16

Companions of the Fourth Doctor Collector Figure, £16.95

The Eighth Doctor Collectors Figure Set, £21.99

The Fifth Doctor Earthshock collector set, from £22.19

Ace figure – The Silver Nemesis, £30.99

Doctor Who Destiny of the Daleks set, £43.99

The Second Doctor Who and TARDIS set, £49.99

The Time of the doctor collectors figure set, £56.59

Best classic Doctor Who action figures to buy in 2023

Official licensed Cyber Leader figure

Amazon

We know emotions are inferior, but we reckon even a Cyberman would be thrilled to get this collectible. This official action figure is a Cyber Leader from the Fifth Doctor episode Earthshock. It’s just 10cm tall, but it has a whole lot of detail as it’s been made of metallic resin and carefully hand-painted.

Buy Official licensed Cyber Leader figure for £14.99 at Amazon

Doctor Who Destiny of the Daleks set

Amazon

A classic figure of a classic villain. This twin set of Daleks from Destiny of the Daleks is the perfect collector’s item. Each Dalek is 21cm tall and comes with eye stalk, sucker, and ray gun.

Buy Doctor Who Destiny of the Daleks set for £43.99 at Amazon

The Second Doctor Who and TARDIS set

Amazon

Show your love for the Second Doctor with this Patrick Troughton action figure and TARDIS. Featuring his classic check trouser look and the classic TARDIS exterior – which we ranked in the best Doctor Who TARDIS exteriors – this item is a must.

Buy The Second Doctor Who and TARDIS set for £49.99 at Amazon

The Eighth Doctor Collectors Figure Set

Amazon

We will forever be screaming for justice for Paul McGann, and you too can celebrate the Eighth Doctor in all his glory with this collector’s figure set.

This set features three figures which each show the Doctor in a different outfit. The first is from the 1999 TV movie, the second is from the 50th anniversary prequel Night of The Doctor, and the third is from several Big Finish covers.

Buy The Eighth Doctor Collectors Figure Set for £21.99 at Amazon

UNIT 1971 The Claws of Axos Collector Figure Set

Amazon

Where would the Doctor be without his handy friends at UNIT? Sergeant John Benton, Captain Mike Yates, and of course, the beloved Brigadier. Now, you can collect all three with this action figure set from the 1971 story The Claws of Axos.

Buy UNIT 1971 The Claws of Axos Collector Figure Set for £15.99 at Amazon

Sea Devil hand painted collector figure

Amazon

This beloved villain first walked out the sea in 1972 and quickly became one of the most iconic in Doctor Who history. This hand-painted collector figure sits at just 10cm tall but is a beautiful rendition of the sea devils – now available for just £12.

Buy Sea Devil hand painted collector figure for £11.99 at Amazon

The Fifth Doctor Earthshock collector set

Amazon

Another Cyberman episode, and one that shook the nation to its core was Earthshock; A Fifth Doctor which saw the first-ever death of a companion, Adric. Now you can commemorate this ground-breaking story with a figure set featuring Peter Davison’s Doctor, two cybernetic androids and the Cyber bomb they were guarding.

Buy The Fifth Doctor Earthshock collector set from £22.19 at Amazon

Companions of the Fourth Doctor Collector Figure

Amazon

Get Sarah Jane Smith, Romana I and Romana II in this collector’s set, featuring some of their most iconic outfits. Each figure is around 5.5 inches tall and has moveable joints in the arms, legs and neck.

Buy Companions of the Fourth Doctor Collector Figure for £16.95 at Amazon

Ace figure – The Silver Nemesis

Amazon

This limited-edition figure of Ace, played by Sophie Aldred, comes with a boom box, an Ace framed portrait and swappable arms so you can have a look with and without the leather jacket. It’s five inches tall and perfectly moveable in case you want to re-enact your favourite scenes.

Buy Ace figure – The Silver Nemesis for £30.99 at Amazon

Best modern Doctor Who action figures to buy

Ninth Doctor Collector Set

Amazon

What a fantastic set this is! Featuring three action figures from The Parting of the Ways, you can collect Rose, The Ninth Doctor, and the Ninth Doctor’s hologram. All have moveable joints and can stand on their own.

Buy Ninth Doctor Collector Set for £14.99 at Amazon

The Tenth Doctor collectors figure set

Amazon

Allons-y back to the days of the Tenth Doctor with this set. Inside is David Tennant’s Doctor in his blue suit look, long coat looks and raggedy look from the final episode, The End of Time.

Buy The Tenth Doctor collectors figure set for £16 at Amazon

The Time of the doctor collectors figure set

Amazon

This figure allows you to see a regeneration in action as you can go from Matt Smith’s final look to Peter Capaldi’s first from Time of the Doctor. All you have to do is swap the heads and bang! you have a new Doctor.

Buy The Time of the doctor collectors figure set for £56.59 at Amazon

Friends of The Thirteenth Doctor & 1975 UNIT Terror of the Zygons bundle

Character Online

You can have old and new in this £10 bundle. In one set, you’ve got the Fourth Doctor, Sergeant John Benton and an additional UNIT soldier. While in the other you’ve got the Thirteenth Doctor’s ‘fam’: Ryan, Yaz and Graham.

Buy Friends of The Thirteenth Doctor & 1975 U.N.I.T Terror of the Zygons bundle for £9.99 at Character Online

